Documents show Apple gave Amazon special treatment to get Prime Video into App Store

During a hearing prior to the House antitrust subcommittee on Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook affirmed that “we apply the rules to all developers evenly” when it comes to the AppStore But documents revealed by the subcommittee’s investigation show Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue provided Amazon a distinct handle 2016: Apple would just take a 15 percent cost on memberships that registered through the app, compared to the requirement 30 percent that the majority of designers should turn over.

An e-mail from Cue to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos notes the terms worked out:

Now we understand how Apple persuaded Amazon to lastly put Prime Video on the App Store in 2017: Apple concurred to just take 15% of profits from Prime Video memberships made on iOS, versus the 30% they were drawing from others. https://t.co/vscPLYKFe2 pic.twitter.com/75e46VGiai — Mark Gurman (@markgurman)July 29, 2020

That conference occurred in 2016, and at the time, Bezos stated he was waiting on “acceptable business terms” prior to releasing the Prime Video app on Apple’s platforms. Pressed for whether the terms might have consisted of a decrease in the 30 percent App Store cut, Bezos informed The Verge‘s Nilay Patel that “private business discussions should stay private.”

Earlier this year, Amazon’s Prime Video iOS and Apple TELEVISION apps began enabling consumers to make in-app purchases, consisting of leasing and purchasing motion pictures and TELEVISION programs. The modification was a substantial shift for Amazon, which formerly would not permit users to lease or purchase material on the Prime Video app in the AppStore According to Bloomberg, Apple isn’t taking its normal 30 percent cut from these content deals.

That 30 percent App Store cost belongs to Spotify’s grievance versus Apple in the EuropeanUnion “In recent years, Apple has introduced rules to the App Store that purposely limit choice and stifle innovation at the expense of the user experience — essentially acting as both a player and referee to deliberately disadvantage other app developers,”Spotify CEO Daniel Ek wrote in a 2019 blog post At Wednesday’s hearing, Cook consistently explained that the rate decreases to 15 percent once consumers enter their 2nd year of a membership, however that hasn’t done much to silence Apple’s critics.