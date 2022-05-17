Home Armenia “Documentation” proves. “Views of Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s interviews on Artsakh exceeded one... Armenia “Documentation” proves. “Views of Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s interviews on Artsakh exceeded one million” | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 17, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “Documentation” proves. “Views of Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s interviews on Artsakh exceeded one million” | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Weather forecast for the next 5 days Armenia He did not carry out the order to switch to a circle of defense, he gave a “retreat” order. Criminal Case on Voluntary... Armenia 125 museums of Armenia and Artsakh joined the “Night of Museums” pan-European event | Morning Recent Posts Federal Scientist Says He Was Removed For Resisting Unproven Coronavirus Treatments We will call on everyone to unite around the interests of Armenia and Artsakh... Tapper presses Navarro: You’re not answering the question About 15,000 Russians have rented apartments in Armenia during the last 1.5 months ... Melania Trump to rebuild Rose Garden in Kennedy design Most Popular Vahagn Khachaturyan received the Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Fukushima Masanori Today, President Vahagn Khachaturyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Fukushima Masanori.Ambassador Fukushima Massani congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on assuming the post... 417 citizens were brought to police stations from different parts of Yerevan The participants of the "Resistance" movement are carrying out disobedience in Yerevan, closing streets in different parts. "417 citizens were brought to police stations from... Police units have identified 66 cases of crime, 7 of which were previously committed According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from May 16 to 17 the subdivisions of the police of the Republic... This year is the title of the International Museum Day – “The Power of... The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia invites everyone to celebrate the International Museum Day on May 18,... The CP deputy proposes to extend the term of the NA Investigative Committee The draft law "On Making Amendments to the Constitutional Law" Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly "authored by the deputy of the NA"...