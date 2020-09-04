Documentary Claims Hunter Biden’s Business Dealings ‘Served’ China and Their Military

A brand-new documentary told by Peter Schweizer, the acclaimed author of “Clinton Cash,” claims Hunter Biden’s many business offers in China “served” the communist nation and their military.

The reporting includes deal with the Beijing- based BHR Partners personal equity company, where the child of the Democrat candidate for President was a board member.

The documentary is called “Riding the Dragon: Uncovering the Bidens’ Chinese Secrets.”

“This isn’t just another story about a politician’s kid getting rich,” Schweizer states. “Hunter’s new firm started making investment deals that would serve the strategic interests of the Chinese military.”

RELATED: Watch: Trump Campaign Delivers Devastating Ad Touting ‘Walk Away’ Democrats

Daddy’s Boy

The movie declares that Joe Biden’s child was just able to protect conferences with Chinese authorities and eventually rating financing to the tune of $1 billion since his dad was, at the time, Vice President, and President Barack Obama’s “point person on US policy towards China.”

Schweizer claims that he has information recommending the Bidens worked together with Chinese partners to bypass specific laws. By extension, this permitted them to obtain business that assisted the Chinese …