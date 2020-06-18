But Nadey Hakim, professor of transplantation surgery at Imperial College London, said there was now a backlog of people waiting for organ transplants that could take at the very least six months to clear.

Doctors will likely choose never to use organs from patients on intensive care wards with coronavirus carriers out of fear of transmitting the virus, that he said.

“Even when there is a potential donor within an ITU, maybe it’s occupied by Covid-19 patients, so I believe they might just say ‘we better not take the risk’,” that he told The Telegraph.

“There are definitely much longer waiting lists, and patients will be delayed for six months at least, with the backlog and getting back to normal,” that he added.

Many patients who die in ICUs and donate their organs for transplant are victims of car crashes or violent crime.

Official figures show that reports of violent crime recorded by police forces within England and Wales fell by around 40 % in March, leaving the NHS without potential donors who otherwise may have died after having a fight or stabbing.

Police data on car accidents for the lockdown period have not yet been released, but figures show Britons are employing their cars far less considering that the Government barred all non-essential travel.

Nick Lloyd, head of road safety at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, said: “During the pandemic there has been less traffic on our roads, but it is too early to state whether it has resulted in fewer casualties.

“However, historically during times of economic downturn, traffic and miles travelled drop and road crashes fall.”

As the united kingdom moves out of lockdown and transplant centres are reopened, health practitioners can now start to clear the backlog of patients which have accrued since February.

In May Max and Keira’s law came in to effect, and therefore all adults in England will be regarded as organ donors if they die, unless they opt out or they are within an excluded group. It is hoped that that new law along side the resumption of transplant services increases the number of surgeries.

Prof John Forsythe, medical director for organ donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said the profile of patients on intensive care wards had changed enormously throughout the pandemic.

“Deaths from causes where a person could potentially be considered as an organ donor, have been lower than normal because of a different pattern of admissions to ICU in this extraordinary time,” that he said.

“However, we are very grateful to donors and their families to note that the number of donated organs available for transplant is increasing in recent weeks and we hope to see this continue.”

Hospitals in the US also have experienced a shortage of organ donors. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, fatalities from car accidents usually account fully for 33 % of American organ donations.

But between March 8 and April 11 – throughout the height of the pandemic – the organisation estimated that the amount of organ donors who died in traffic accidents fell by 23 %, compared to the same period a year ago.

Data from the usa Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network also shows that in the first half a year of the season up until June 16, only 500 donors were involved in car accidents, in comparison to 1,446 throughout the course of 2019.

Meanwhile, in May of in 2010, a French-American study published in the Lancet, found that donor transplant procedures during the Covid-19 outbreak declined by 90.6 % in France and 51.1 % in the US.

The study, which used data from the National Organ Procurement Agency in France and United Network for Organ Sharing highlighted a connection between increased levels of Covid-19 infections and a decline in solid-organ transplantation procedures.

Protect your self and your loved ones by learning more about Global Health Security