Nobody must have to choose between their vote and their health. That’s why voter registration companies, election advocates, and activists are working to make sure that we do everything we can between now and November to produce voting from home a viable option for every citizen in this country. The chorus calling for expansion of vote-at-home has, as yet, lacked one crucial voice: health care providers.

No other group has felt the impacts of Covid-19 more extremely than healthcare providers in this country. From protective equipment shortages to the outlook of rationing care in resource-constrained settings, physicians, nurses, social workers, and other frontline providers have observed the severity of this pandemic firsthand.

We helped to build VotER, a nonpartisan, nonprofit health-care based voter registration organization. Its mission is to encourage voter participation among patients by having participating providers utilize the Healthy Democracy Kit . These free kits offer an optional and easy method for patients to begin the process of requesting their mail-in ballots on their smart phones while they wait in healthcare settings like doctors’ offices and hospitals. The kits allow providers to wear their lanyard with the VotER prompt which asks “ready to vote?” and uses an ID badge backer with a text short code that providers can give to patients to greatly help them register on their own phones or request an absentee ballot using the TurboVote platform.

This process could be completed in as little as two minutes and contains the added bonus of encouraging individuals who register to vote with optional text reminders in regards to the address of their polling place and the time the polls are open. In less than six weeks, over 10,000 health physicians, nurses, med students, and social workers have requested their free Healthy Democracy Kit and thousands have already been shipped out already. Each provider employing a kit could produce a few newly registered voters or voters who initiate the method to get their mail-in ballot.

Our read of this enormous early traction is that physicians are getting out of bed to the fact we need to be in the business of helping our patients make their voices heard in a safe way in this election cycle given the risks of Covid-19.

Whether it’s really a touchscreen, a pen, or even a lever, voting requires touching communal surfaces that can spread herpes. And with long lines and crowded rooms at most polling locations, there are countless opportunities to spread the virus, even with strict social distancing in effect.

Too often, waiting in long lines adversely affects the communities already most affected by police brutality and the pandemic. Voters in predominantly Black and brown neighborhoods waited almost a third longer than those in whiter neighborhoods to cast their votes through the 2016 presidential election. In this day and age, such asymmetrical wait times translate to increased levels of exposure to herpes.

With doubts in regards to the safety of voting face-to-face, many voters, especially those most at risk of the disease, must decide between opting out of the democratic process or endangering their health.

It’s not only would-be voters who’re at risk. Many poll workers are over 70, friends with an increased risk of mortality from Covid-19.

As we approach the November election, healthcare providers must join the chorus of advocates demanding what we, as frontline providers, already know: patients will be safer if they vote from home. And to be able to provide local election officials with ample time to plan and crank up vote-at-home infrastructure, the time for all of us to act has become.

For all of our patients, we prescribe vote at home.