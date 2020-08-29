Doctors find possible case of Covid-19 reinfection in US

A barman in Murrays bar on Grafton street checks the head on a pint of Guinness on June 29 in Dublin,Ireland Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The Irish federal government revealed a $19 million assistance plan to assist bars, bars and clubs, which stay closed forever, according to an Irish Department of Business declaration launchedFriday

The assistance plan will provide “restart grants” of in between $6,700 and $41,700 to assist companies resume when the time comes, and the federal government will likewise waive particular bar license costs for 2020.

“It’s been a really difficult few months for pub owners,” stated Irish Deputy Premier Leo Varadkar “Our publicans are making a massive sacrifice to protect their communities and the government is determined to help.”

On Thursday, Irish health authorities revealed “wet” bars and bars, which do not serve food together with alcohol, would stay closed forever due to the increasing number of cases in healthcare facilities.

That’s the 3rd postponed resuming for bars, bars, and clubs, which were at first arranged to resume in July, which was sat back toAug 10 and ultimatelyAug 31. Meanwhile, bars that likewise serve food had the ability to resume in lateJune

“Our focus has to be on getting case numbers down, controlling the spread of this disease, and we will keep the reopening of pubs, along with the other measures that might be able to be eased, under review over the coming weeks,” statedDr Ronan Glynn, the Irish Department of …