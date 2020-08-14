Doctors baffled by Covid-19 'long hauler' patients

By
Mayukh Saha
-

For some patients diagnosed with coronavirus, the symptoms can linger on for months. CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta spoke with some of the so-called “long haulers” who are living a nightmare that has medical experts scratching their heads. #CNN #News

