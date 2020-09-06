Doctor: The American people deserve to know about Trump’s Walter Reed visit

White House press swimming pool video from the afternoon of Saturday, November 16, 2019 reveals the President entering into a black Secret Service Suburban with his doctor,Dr Sean Conley, for the brief motorcade processionto Walter Reed National Military Medical Center The visit– which, uncommonly, took place without statement– deviated from usual White House protocol that requires the President, and prospective very first responders, such as medical personnel,to travel in separate vehicles
At the time, the White House unconvincingly asserted that the President merely had a long time on his hands and desiredto begin portions of his routine annual physical exam According to a brand-new book from New York Times press reporter Michael Schmidt, Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby ought to he require to presume the powers of the presidency momentarily, in case Trump had to be anesthetized(Trump denies this) That claim, paired with the President’s unprompted rejection today that he did not have “mini-strokes,” just deepens the secret. (Trump asserted that his “mini-strokes” tweet was planned to refute an August 31 tweet by a previous White House press secretary– and CNN factor– Joe Lockhart, which check out “Did @realDonaldTrump have a stroke which he is hiding from the American public?”)
While it’s completely possible there’s a harmless factor for Trump’s Walter Reed visit, the occasion is similar to other times in American history when crucial info worrying the medical …