Doctor: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has potential to be ‘super spreader’ event

By
Jackson Delong
-
CNN medical expertDr Jonathan Reiner weighs in on the yearly Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in SouthDakota This year’s event is anticipated to draw about 250,000 individuals from throughout the nation, and Reiner states it has the potential to be a “super spreader” event.

Post Views: 12

