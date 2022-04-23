Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The fans are eagerly waiting to see what are the after-effects of the reality-bending spell that the Sorcerer Supreme cast in ” No Way Home“. The movie is awaiting a worldwide release on 5th May 2022. Unfortunately, the fans in Saudi Arabia will be missing out on all the multiversal action.

The film has been disallowed to run in Saudi Arabia. This was a shocker for most Marvel fans in Saudi. The biggest reason for the ban is that the cast of the film includes an LGBTQ actor. Homosexuality has still not been legalized in Saudi Arabia. The movie portrays Xochitl Gomez as Miss America.

Gomez declared her sexual alignment to be gay a long time back. She plays the character of Miss America who also is being portrayed as gay. This is a big no-no in Saudi Arabia. The character of Miss America was incorporated into Marvel in 2011.

She has landed up in the main timeline of the MCU via the cracks in the multiverse. These cracks were introduced after Doctor Strange messed up a vital spell in “No Way Home”. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Doctor Strange Will Not Run In Saudi Arabia

The news of Doctor Strange being banned in Saudi Arabia due to the presence of a homosexual character broke the hearts of the fans.

However, there have been numerous incidents in the past similar to this. An earlier movie by Marvel, titled “Eternals” was banned for the portrayal of a same-sex love story.

Upcoming movies like “Toy Story:Lightyear” are expected to suffer a similar fate.

The movie shows a same-sex kiss that will go against the legal policy of Saudi Arabia. West Side Story also suffered a ban due to the inclusion of a transgender character in the film.

Doctor Strange becomes the newest name to be added to the list of banned movies in Saudi Arabia.