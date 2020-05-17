Doctor Rails on Blue Angels Flyover, Trump as Waste of Money



Play video content material



An E.R. physician, who goes by Dr. Bill, is irate that the federal authorities is spending hundreds of thousands of {dollars} on Blue Angels flyovers whereas medical employees need to put on painters masks and the hungry go with out meals … and he says it is all to make President Trump look good.

Dr. Bill did not say the place he works, however he is pissed on the flyovers by the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, which salute well being care employees in numerous cities.

The doc says it prices $450okay for one Blue Angels flyover and one other $450okay for the Thunderbirds. The Air Force and Navy pilots have been buzzing numerous cities, drawing huge crowds from under, however Dr. Bill says it is a shameful waste of cash.

He holds up a painters masks with contempt, noting they do not present practically the safety of the scarcer N-95 masks. He’s additionally ticked off some of the important providers that might be funded in lieu of flyovers.