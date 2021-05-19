Doctor on new CDC mask guidance: 'At some point this call had to be made'
Dr. Rishi Desai, Chief Medical Officer at Osmosis & Former Center for Disease Control and Prevention Epidemic Intelligence Officer, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the CDC’s decision to loosen mask restrictions.

