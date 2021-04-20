Doctor on J&J vaccine: ‘You have a much higher risk of getting a blood clot if you smoke’
Doctor on J&J vaccine: ‘You have a much higher risk of getting a blood clot if you smoke’

Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Emergency Physician at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest on the coronavirus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR