Doctor on COVID-19 variants: It’s becoming clear that ‘we will need boosters’

The first case of the COVID-19 South African variant in the U.S. has been found in South Carolina. Heal Chief Medical Officer Dr. Renee Dua joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Wife Of Alexey Navalny Detained During Protest In Moscow Without Plausible Reason
Yuliya Navalny, wife of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, was arrested by the Russian police this Sunday, January 31st. The only reason available till now...
The Suicide Squad Universe May Expand Beyond The Peacemaker, Says Director Gunn
The Suicide Squad Director, James Gunn has been a constant on Twitter these past few days. And the reason is his upcoming release, The...
Joc Pederson, The Fourth Player To Leave The Dodgers
Another player of Dodgers will be absent from the championship that will be held in the year 2021. Joc Pederson, the professional baseball player...
The Dig, The Netflix Show, Review
The thing that all horror films preach is that history is something that does not leave the people of the present. Especially the kinds...
Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Lawsuit Details
A lawsuit belonging to the class of federal securities has been filed against the therapeutics company, Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. It is done so for...