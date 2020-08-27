Doctor Hrayr Hovaguimian honored as National Hero of Armenia   – Armenian News

Hrayr Hovaguimian, a warranted Syrian-Armenian cardiologist presently living in the United States, has got the title of a National Hero of Armenia.

The creator of cardio- vascular surgical treatment was applauded for his extraordinary services to the Republic of Armenia, his important effort to discovered an ingenious medical center carrying out complex heart surgical treatments, as well as the long- time generous commitment to conserving human lives and training many experts.

Under a governmental decree, Hovaguimian was granted with the Order for Services to the Motherland.