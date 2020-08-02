Texas ER physician Dr. Joseph Donnelly describes to CNN’s John Berman trying to resuscitate a 40-year-old woman in a parking lot while the hospital was overflowing with patients due to the coronavirus pandemic. She did not survive.
Doctor describes trying to revive patient in parking lot
