Doctor and nurse marry in hospital chapel after cancelling summer wedding due to coronavirus 

Jann mentioned: “We needed to have the ceremony whereas everybody was nonetheless wholesome, even when it meant our family members having to watch us on a display. We needed to ensure we may have fun whereas we had been all nonetheless in a position to.

“The chaplaincy team worked hard to get permission for us to be married, which we appreciated greatly at a time when so much was going on. A date was set within two weeks, and we hadn’t bought my dress, our rings and other things we needed, so we rushed to get everything done quickly.”

The service was held by Revd Mia Hilborn, the pinnacle of religious healthcare at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, with solely Revd Hilborn, Jann, Annalan and two witnesses in the chapel.

“It was nice being just us, it felt very intimate,” Jann, who has labored on the hospital for six years, mentioned.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds hosted a digital drinks reception for his or her friends – having despatched champagne to their properties in advance – which included their first dance and speeches.

Revd Hilborn mentioned: “At such a difficult time for workers, as chaplains we try to supply as a lot help as we are able to.

“I was delighted to be able to get special permission to marry Jann and Annalan in the beautiful chapel at St Thomas’. It was a lovely service, and I was thrilled to be part of it.”