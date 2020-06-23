Doak Campbell’s grandson defends grandfather as Florida State reviews whether to rename football stadium

MISSISSIPPI STATE’S KYLIN HILL: ‘I WON’T BE REPRESENTING THIS STATE’ UNTIL FLAG CHANGES

“I’m extremely disappointed that somebody is trying to change the name,” he advised the newspaper. “It seems like he was attempting to hold the college from being embroiled in a scorching political subject that may have adversarial penalties. He was not selling segregation. He was involved about defending the tranquility of the college and never let or not it’s dragged into one thing whether he believed it or not. That was his major concern.

“As long as I knew him, he never professed that segregationism was something that was good. He was always promoting the advancement of black education.”

Doak Campbell was the primary president of Florida State University and the third president of Florida State College for Women. He helped transition the school to coed, in accordance to the Palm Beach Post.

SAN JOSE STATE ENDS USE OF ‘SPARTAN UP’ GESTURE OVER WHITE SUPREMACIST CONNOTATIONS

However, reviews surfaced in current weeks about Campbell allegedly being opposed to permitting African Americans to be allowed to attend the college and “refused to tolerate any breach of racial segregation.” A narrative from the Tampa Morning Tribune in 1957 quoted Campbell discussing barring African Americans from desegregation conferences.

Doak Campbell III mentioned he believes his grandfather’s beliefs have been formed by the instances.

“He probably was not alone at the time among educators not wishing to embroil their students and school in a really hot topic by prohibiting the things indicated that he prohibited. I think that was the perspective we have to look at it on, not that he was pro-segregationist,” he mentioned.

“We’re used to politics on the campus these days, that’s the norm almost. But in those days that was not always the case.”

Florida State president John Thrasher mentioned Monday he requested the athletic director David Coburn to overview whether the college ought to rename the stadium.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I have been following with great interest the petitions circulating on social media asserting that Doak S. Campbell, FSU’s president in 1947 during its transition from the Florida State College for Women, resisted integration and asking that the stadium no longer bear his name. I have asked Athletics Director David Coburn to immediately review this issue and make recommendations to me. I look forward to receiving his report soon,” Thrasher mentioned in a press release.