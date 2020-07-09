It may appear like an odd question, but the answer is important.

Feeling like you’re area of the team and you’re being seen and supported at work is just a big section of being happy in your job, reports CNN Business’ Jeanne Sahadi. Employees which have a sense of belonging may stay and succeed — which is very good news for employers.

But a new study found that White workers report a higher sense of belonging than their Black, Hispanic and Asian colleagues.

“Employees who belong to groups that have not traditionally been represented in the workplace step into their careers at a disadvantage, and begin a journey riddled with reminders that they’re outside the norm; that they are ‘other,'” the report notes.

So so what can employers do to help promote a better sense of belonging?

To start, they ought to proactively and regularly sign in with employees given most of the stresses of the world today, Sahadi writes. The key is to tune in to their concerns and identify ways you can help address some of the worries.

Providing regular feedback is also crucial — this enables workers an opportunity to adjust their performance to generally meet expectations. But it needs to tell the truth and specific in order to be helpful.

Increasing accessibility to senior leaders may also lead to an improved sense of belonging at work.

Saving more American jobs

Here’s a title that no country wants: Home of the greatest increase in unemployment of any major economy.

But here we have been.

And now it’s time for Congress to behave in order to restore and preserve US jobs, writes Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics; Jared Bernstein, a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and Antonio Weiss, a research fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government, for CNN Business’ Perspectives.

The coronavirus is just a worldwide problem, but other countries, like Germany and Australia, have employee retention programs which have kept a lid on unemployment rates, they note.

The plans provide government funding to organizations in order to keep employees on the payroll throughout times of economic uncertainty. They help families pay bills and also put less pressure on the country’s unemployment insurance system.

Additionally, having workers stay linked to their employers can lead to a smoother and stronger recovery, according to the trio.

But there could be some drawbacks to retention programs if they stay static in place a long time, including higher unemployment and lower economic growth. And, of course, there’s also the cost to take into account.

Don’t hold your breath

It’s going to be considered a long time before we see unemployment fall back to pre-pandemic levels.

In February, the unemployment rate was 3.5%. The Congressional Budget Office said a week ago that it estimates the rate will stay well above that level until after 2030.

What’s more, the 10-year average unemployment rate is projected to be 6.1%, a large increase from the 4.2% rate that was predicted in January, reports CNN Business’ Anneken Tappe.

But considering the fact that so much is still not known, including shifts in consumer behavior (what changes will stick and what are temporary?) as well as the virus it self (how so when will it disappear completely?) the agency warned the forecast hinges on lots of uncertainty.

Generation Z’s rough entry into working life

Internships. First jobs. Gearing up for college.

For many Gen Z’ers, this is supposed to be a large summer.

But then your pandemic hit. And everybody’s plans stumbled on a screeching halt.

The pain of the Covid Recession is widespread, but for younger generation, the scars are likely to run deep.

Members of Gen Z had the potential to narrow the inequality gap in America, writes CNN Business’ Jazmin Goodwin. Their earning potential was promising, and the labor market was tight, leading to companies widening their applicant pools. All good news for young people looking for work and closing the economic disparity gap.

Oh what a big difference a few months will make.

Now, Gen Z’ers could face a permanent decline in earnings. And Black youth could be hit particularly hard. This group faces higher unemployment and frequently earns significantly less than their White peers with the same quantities of education, reports Goodwin.

And whilst the current financial state can be detrimental to all young workers, it’s even harder for young Black workers to over come.

Tracking the recovery

The jobs are coming back. But not every state is seeing the same pace of recovery.

Curious how a state is faring when it comes to long-term joblessness?

Check out this interactive graphic that provides updated information on unemployment claims by state, and also other useful economic indicators like mortgage rates, personal savings rates and consumer loans.

Coffee break

Virtual meeting fatigue is real. Just ask your mind.

A study from Microsoft unearthed that brainwave markers that indicate overwork and stress are higher throughout video meetings than other work tasks.

To help, Microsoft is breaking us out from the confines of our own split up boxes throughout meetings and putting people together.

The company announced Together mode in its Teams video meetings that puts all the participants’ images in a shared background (an auditorium to start out with) in order to make everybody feel more connected.

If only Microsoft could figure out how to bring office snacks back into our meetings, I bet that will also help.