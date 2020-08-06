Do we see Jack Campbell in Game Four? – TheLeafsNation

It’s most likely a little ludicrous to speak about Game Four prior to we have actually even smelled of Game Three, however my company card states coordinator, so that’s kinda where my mind goes. You may have excitedly seen the Leafs are going to use both Thursday andFriday Two days of Leafs hockey sounds excellent. The one part we have not handled from that is usually that suggests goaltenders are going to divide the video games. And now we head down the roadway of processing precisely what that suggests.
Hoping in the method back device to 2013, we discover a Eric Tulsky post discussing why beginning goaltenders 2 nights in a row is never ever an excellent concept.
Give the full article a read, however here is a crucial takeaway …
I did a comparable research study however limiting things to video games where a group was on the 2nd half of a back-to-back, so that we might compare the circumstances where they began a goalie who played in the game before to the circumstances where they began a rested goalie (information through Thursday’s video games):
Team playing back-to-back Games began Saves made Shots dealt with Save portion Goalie played previous game 97 2340 2624 892 Goalie rested previous game 106 2719 2982 912
Rested goalies playing behind an exhausted group had the precise very same.912 conserve portion as Kurt discovered in general for rested goalies– which most likely …