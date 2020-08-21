Do we honestly have no better options than Mike Milbury? – The Athletic

I spent a good five minutes this morning at home on my stationary bike, rage-spinning while typing out, then subsequently deleting, a tweet in response to Mike Milbury’s asinine comments Thursday night on an NBC broadcast of the Islanders-Capitals game. Milbury, during a discussion about the efficacy of the NHL’s playoff bubble and the dearth of distractions for players, chimed in to add that there were “not even any women here to disrupt your concentration.”

Still seething more than 12 hours later, I settled on something succinct, unemotional and professional.

This is an exercise I’ve become accustomed to because, in addition to adhering to the editorial guidelines at The Athletic, women in this business, and likely all others, are constantly modulating.

Our tone. Our comments. Our appearance. Our anger.

But because Milbury felt little need to self-censor, I won’t either.

I’m tired of this…