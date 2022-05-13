Meanwhile, in the light of Article 6 of the RA Constitution, the Minister does not have to authorize himself on the principle of certainty.

Both the international structures, as well as the judges and lawyers of the Republic of Armenia have expressed their opinions on the controversial authority of the Minister of Justice of Armenia to initiate disciplinary proceedings against judges. This issue has been raised many times during the discussion of the issue of subjecting a judge to disciplinary responsibility in the Supreme Judicial Council, both by the judges and their representatives. However, it should be noted that the exception to the motion filed by the RA Minister of Justice to discipline the judge was the disciplinary proceedings against Judge Vazgen Rshtuni of the RA Criminal Court of Appeal, which was triggered by the report of the RA Ministry of Justice employee, which was found by Judge Vazgen Rshtuni. Alleged violation of the code of conduct.

In a conversation with “Aravot”, lawyer Lusine Mkrtchyan presents the apparent disciplinary violations committed by a judge during the performance of their functions by subdivisions, offices (agencies), as well as organizations operating within the ministry. Studying, discussing and analyzing the materials on the grounds for instituting disciplinary proceedings, monitoring the acts of the International Court of Justice with the participation of the Republic of Armenia in violation of international obligations in the field of human rights protection, as well as studying, discussing and analyzing the materials in this case, in connection with court cases (acts) related to the grounds presented in sub-clauses 1-4 of this clause Examination of other related court cases (acts), as well as such circumstances and grounds existing in the given court case (act), which are not indicated in the relevant report, publication or act. “By reserving such powers to the minister (let’s not forget that the minister is ex officio the head of that structure and carries out his activities through the staff of the ministry), in fact, they contain the administrative principle of finding out the facts, control over judges ‘activities, interference in judges’ activities, etc. “Is the minister authorized to give him such authority?” Says my interlocutor, the lawyer.

Part 1 of Article 9 of the RA Law on Administrative Legal Relations clearly defines the powers of the Minister and the Minister may exercise control only over the bodies subordinated to the Ministry, but not over judges. Meanwhile, the lawyer notes, the content of the minister’s order proves that the minister will exercise actual control over the judges’ activities. “Moreover, by stipulating that information be transferred to the first department by other subdivisions of the ministry, in other words, the information received from the entire staff of the ministry can be considered a potential report to initiate disciplinary proceedings against a judge.” In other words, the minister views that independent discovery, ostensibly during the exercise of his powers, in a broad sense. ” Meanwhile, the Minister, in the light of Article 6 of the RA Constitution, does not have the authority to authorize himself in accordance with the principle of certainty. It turns out that the minister, without an authorizing norm, has authorized himself with such powers, which are not provided by a simple law. Actual oversight of the activities of judges is interpreted as the development of a strategy for judicial change as an area of ​​activity and policy development for the ministry.

The lawyer reminds that there is a commission for evaluating the activity of judges of the General Assembly of Judges of the Republic of Armenia, which carries out the evaluation of the activity of judges. And by that order of the minister, the minister not only reserved such powers, which are not defined by a simple law, but also will actually evaluate the activity of the judge and will initiate a process of subjecting the judge to disciplinary responsibility. According to him, if it is presented in simple words, the Minister has formulated his powers with a new edition of the powers and functions reserved for the first section, by which he has reserved powers that do not come from the sphere of activity of the ministry, whose authority does not correspond to the principle of definiteness. oversees the activities of judges, formally clarifies the facts, evaluates the activities of judges, and the result may be that the Minister may independently initiate disciplinary proceedings against all judges and apply to the Supreme Judicial Council.

What is the solution? My lawyer Mkrtchyan answers my question: the mentioned order of the minister is necessary for the current judges to challenge in the RA Administrative Court, in accordance with Chapter 26 of the RA Administrative Procedure Code, as the beneficiaries of that order are the judges. Its application can be discussed in the Supreme Judicial Council, but the legality of that order can not be discussed in the Supreme Judicial Council, as it is a normative legal act, the legality of which can be checked only by the RA Administrative Court. And in the end, no matter how much the judges speak about the illegality of the powers vested in the Minister by the staff of the Ministry during the session of the Supreme Judicial Council, in my opinion, until it is challenged by the judges, it will be useless to fight against it in the Supreme Judicial Council.

According to him, the minister’s order testifies to the simple fact that Judge Vazgen Rshtuni’s representatives raised during the disciplinary proceedings against the judge. The Minister did not have the function of conducting factual inspections and supervising judges on his own initiative, which also assesses the activities of the actual judge through covert disciplinary proceedings.

Ruzan MINASYAN

H. G. – The Minister has the authority to define the authority of the first department, to make changes, in fact he does what he does not have.

