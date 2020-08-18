Do Seniors Receive Social Security Checks In the Mail?

Democrats’ latest ploy to make Americans believe that “millions” of Social Security recipients won’t receive benefits because of possible United States Postal Service (USPS) interruptions is deceptive at best.

In recent weeks, national Democrats and left-wing pundits have made the USPS their top campaign issue.

Many have made claims that seniors won’t get their Social Security checks in the mail.

So is that really true?

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders said Monday, “In this pandemic, millions are relying on their medicine and Social Security checks to arrive on time. Trump’s attack on the Post Office is truly a matter of life and death.”

In this pandemic, millions are relying on their medicine and Social Security checks to arrive on time. Trump’s attack on the Post Office is truly a matter of life and death. We will stand up, fight back, and protect our Postal Service. https://t.co/gA2qtfV3JG — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 17, 2020

And Bernie Sanders wasn’t alone. Not by a long shot.

RELATED: Democrats Confirm They Want Mail-In Voting To Tip The Election

DNC Plays Up USPS Issue

Democratic National Convention host, actress…