Do Republicans really want ‘a bigger tent’ party?

“I don’t know what the future holds in November, but I know that the Republican Party is going to be looking at what happens after President Trump and whether that’s in four months or in four years. And I think they’re going to be looking to, ‘How do we go about becoming a bigger tent party?’ How do we — you know, in Maryland, I’m in the bluest state in America and just was reelected overwhelmingly in 2018 by reaching out, by trying to find that middle ground where people can stand together and by avoiding divisive rhetoric and winning suburban women, winning over Democrats and Independents and winning with minority votes. And I think that’s something the Republican Party’s going to have to look to. We’re going to have to find a way to appeal to more people and have a bigger tent.”

On its face, that bit of analysis makes sense, right? Politics is, after all, about addition not subtraction. The goal, in theory, has to always be growing the number of people who identify with your side or, in Hogan’s metaphor, expanding the Republican tent to include more people who are not currently in it.

But, if you look at the journey of the GOP over the past two decades, there is ample evidence that the party is a smaller tent today than it was 10 years ago — and that the influence of Trumpism (whether he wins or loses this fall) suggests that the future isn’t necessarily what Hogan envisions.

Or this one: Bush lost young voters — aged 18 to 29 — by 9 points in 2004 . Trump lost 18- to 24-year-olds by 22 points and 25- to 29-year-olds by 16 points in 2016 Or this one: Bush lost among women by 3 points in 2004 . Trump lost women by 13 points in 2016 . (The trend continued in 2018 as Republican House candidates lost by 19 points among women.) What’s more remarkable is that those stark declines among key voting blocs came even after the Republican Party itself warned that the tent needed to get bigger. In the wake of President Barack Obama’s convincing reelection win in 2012, the Republican National Committee commissioned an autopsy of why they lost and what the party needed to change in order to win again. It was dubbed the “Growth and Opportunity Project” (G-O-P, get it?) and the end result was startlingly frank. “The Republican Party needs to stop talking to itself. We have become expert in how to provide ideological reinforcement to like-minded people, but devastatingly we have lost the ability to be persuasive with, or welcoming to, those who do not agree with us on every issue. “Instead of driving around in circles on an ideological cul-de-sac, we need a Party whose brand of conservatism invites and inspires new people to visit us. We need to remain America’s conservative alternative to big-government, redistribution-to-extremes liberalism, while building a route into our Party that a non-traditional Republican will want to travel. Our standard should not be universal purity; it should be a more welcoming conservatism.” That report came out in March 2013. By March 2016, it has become clear that Trump, who openly campaigned on the idea that Republicans in the past had been too weak and too willing to sacrifice core principles, was to be the party’s presidential nominee. (It should be lost on absolutely no one that among the GOP candidates Trump vanquished was Jeb Bush, the younger brother of the former president, and someone who ran expressly on his ability to build a big-tent Republican Party.) All of which brings me back to Hogan and his belief that no matter what happens in 2020, the future of the GOP will be dominated by a hue and cry from the party’s base voters to expand the tent, to find way to convince young people, Hispanics and women — among other groups who have walked away from Trump’s vision of what it means to be a Republican — that the the party welcomes them with open arms. Count me as very skeptical of that view. Primarily because as the early jockeying for the post-Trump future of the party begins in earnest, the names that have risen to the fore — Sen. Tom Cotton (Arkansas), Sen. Josh Hawley (Missouri), Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. — are all, in various ways, running on the underlying principles of Trumpism. And, Trumpism simply is not predicated on the idea that the GOP needs a bigger tent. It’s founded on the idea that the tent is already big enough and the way to win is not by expanding the tent with more liberal policies but rather by strengthening the tent with unapologetic views on thins like immigration and policing. It’s a deeper, not wider, philosophy. Look, I get that for Hogan, a moderate, to have a chance at leading the Republican Party in the future, he needs his hope of big-tent Republicanism to come true. I just don’t see any evidence it will.

