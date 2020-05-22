‘Do not rely on Superdrug antibody test’, says Government’s testing coordinator

The Government’s testing coordinator has urged the general public not to rely on house antibody checks accessible at Superdrug.

Professor John Newton instructed the Commons Science and Technology Committee the general public ought to look ahead to an authorized house take a look at which is presently being evaluated.

The Government introduced on Thursday that greater than 10 million antibody kits had been being purchased to be used in hospitals and care houses.

It comes after excessive avenue chains together with Superdrug started to supply a house antibody take a look at equipment for £69.

When requested in regards to the new house checks, Prof Newton stated higher checks can be accessible to the general public quickly.

He stated: “The public should be conscious that these checks are not the identical as these we’ve evaluated and authorized to be used.

“The laboratory-based checks have a a lot larger commonplace of accuracy.

“We would not suggest in the meanwhile that folks rely on the checks which are turning into extensively accessible.

“My advice would be to wait until we have better tests which will be available in a similar form very soon, though they are still under evaluation at the moment.”