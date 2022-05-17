“Do not push me. You break the law, you break the Constitution, why do you catch the guys? Remember Ghazanchetsots, they are building a mosque. Aren’t you ashamed? I understand you are in the ministry, but when you go home, think about it. “We do not need anything, we need the Republic of Armenia to be here so that we and your children can live normally,” a member of the RPA Supreme Body, a former MP, addressed the police today. Margarit YesayanReminding that the rally is legal and the police are acting illegally when they use brutal force against the protesters.

The demonstrators also closed the square of Nork 4-5th blocks today. Live on Facebook, Margarit Yesayan showed the brutal actions of the police.

“Take me, take me, let me see what you are doing there, I will solve your problems,” added Mrs. Yesayan.

Margarit Yesayan also noticed. “There is no second opinion that he will leave, he may write his resignation tonight, you will be ashamed later.”

“Guys, remember the Shushi Culture Palace. Name the Armenian-Turkish border checkpoint after Talaat Pasha. “Is this a dignified peace?” one of the protesters also addressed the police.

It should be reminded that today, early in the morning, there are acts of disobedience in Yerevan again, demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. Protesters blocked streets in different parts of Yerevan. The road leading from Mashtots Avenue to the airport was also closed. There are many detainees.

