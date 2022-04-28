Those who say that nothing has changed are wrong or not sincere. But the same can be said of those who say that everything has changed. And it is probably true that those who say that things have not changed as much as we wanted to. During Robert Kocharyan’s time, the skinheads of the oligarchs “akhranniks” beat people with impunity and opened fire in “Tetsi Kruger”. Under Serzh Sargsyan, those cases were significantly reduced, but the bodyguards of state officials and the “red berets” were just as cruel and arrogant. These traditions continue even after the revolution. And the problem is not that people in that profession suffer from some pathological sadism. No, they are guided by the wishes and preferences of their “bosses”.

He used to be Serzh Sargsyan’s brother, now they are Alen Simonyan and Arayik Harutyunyan’s brothers. And again, these would mean that you have to spend for these processes. No, I’m sure they sincerely thought that once they came to power, they would remain the same person, that they would not think about taking over businesses and media resources, that they would not bother anyone with their movements, and that they would often go to work by bicycle or subway. And why did not it happen the way they and we wanted?

To answer that question, let me recall two well-known psychological experiments conducted in the second half of the 20th century. One is named after Stanley Milgram and the other after Philip Zimbardo. To save space, I will not describe those experiments that took place in 1963 in Yale and in 1971 at Stanford (those who wish can easily find these descriptions on the Internet). In the second case, the students, who did not suffer from any psychological pathology, took on the role of guards and began torturing their friends, and in the first case, they became “strict teachers” and electrocuted the person for each wrong answer. What are the scientific experiments talking about? When you are an ordinary person (student or driver), you follow one model of behavior, and when you are a jailer or “security guard”, that role requires completely different behavior from you. The same when you are an ordinary citizen (you are an activist, you are a Facebook statuser), or you are in power, with all the consequences that come with it. The proposed role requires appropriate behavior from the person. The problem is that such a demand is not made before a person.

18. On Monday at around 18.10 I was crossing Arshakunyats Avenue near the Circus. Whistles from all sides, shouts through loudspeakers. “What a mental buzz,” I thought for a moment, then shifted my focus to other thoughts. I did not predict anything bad…

Aram ABRAHAMYAN