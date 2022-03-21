I hear different things, I get busy, I do not sign documents, starting with the construction permits, the final act. I say openly again that all this is a lie, Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan announced at the administrative meeting of Yerevan Municipality.

“Those who say that the mayor is busy and does not sign a graduation act are lying, they are deceiving you. In those cases, please call the hotline and give the name of the person who manipulated my name. As for building permits, I check mail three days a week. Maybe it is overloaded, there are problems, but there is no need to talk under the buildings that the mayor is busy. What does it mean that the mayor is busy? It’s my job, I have to do it.

Do not make me start dealing with names, to see who said it. If you have a problem with the graduation acts, come and say, there is a problem, let’s understand what the problem is, I know what I’m saying again, he says, “I do not die the first day.” I urge you to be very careful when they say something on my behalf. It is still a small town, it all comes and goes in 5 minutes, “said Hrachya Sargsyan.



