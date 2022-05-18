The situation with the Investigative Committee is tense. The parents of the killed servicemen are protesting.

“Let go of Gark, we are all Garik,” said the protesters, calling for the release of Garik Galeyan, the father of 44-day war participant Mkhitar Galeyan, who was arrested this morning.

“Do not leave Garik for an hour, Nicole, you will not digest,” said one of the parents.

Another parent said let Garik Galeyan go, otherwise they are not responsible for the consequences.

Karin Tonoyan told the journalists that if Graik Galeyan is not released in an hour, they will enter the Investigative Committee.

“Do not think that we will retreat,” Tonoyan said.