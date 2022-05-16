“How can the demands of the police dealing with illegalities be considered legal from now on?” “What is happening in Yerevan today is called a police” unpredictability, “wrote RPA council member Artak Zakaryan on his Facebook page.

“Gentlemen of the police, if the peaceful protest of the rally was not legal, why did not you arrest the drivers on the very first day?” Why did you quietly accompany the same legal actions for four or five days (within your authority), and today you suddenly decided to use brute force against the drivers? I’m sure you know very well that the march was legal and your actions were completely illegal.

The explanation is one, gentlemen policemen. Your political leader is extremely scared and abuses your service. Do not anger the people in vain with your senseless actions, do not enmity yourself with your conscience. Do not interfere for a few hours in vain with the just cause of the people who took to the streets for national dignity and the future of the state. Do you think that frightens them or does it solve any problem? You do not solve any problem except satisfying your poor political leader Ali for a short time.

Do not do that, Mr. Armenian Police.

PS Recently, a police officer serving in the mid-level officers (I do not give his name in an understandable way), whom I treat with great respect, told the following ․ The policeman had a very serious conversation at home with his children after apprehending the protesters who were marching peacefully. He could not explain to his children why they prevented the protesters, who demanded not to hand over their country to the enemy, who demanded that Artsakh not be part of Azerbaijan. When his eldest son asked if he was sure that Nikol would not hand over Artsakh in its entirety, the policeman giggled.

“In this situation, the excuses of ‘keeping a house’ or blindly ‘carrying out an order’ are not acceptable even in the eyes of the people of Tan,” Artak Zakaryan wrote.