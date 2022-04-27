A1 +. “In many cases, these actions are spontaneous, different actions. The actions of which are announced are carried out by the resistance movement. “He has become a decentralized struggle,” said Gegham Manukyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, in a conversation with “A1 +”, referring to the opposition’s actions.
To the observation that their actions are not crowded, why their movement does not have wide public support, the deputy says, do not believe the different calculations, in reality the participation is great.
