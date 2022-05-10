During the rally in France Square, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one of the representatives of the opposition, addressed the public servants of the state system, who are constrained to take part in the struggle, as they are under pressure from the authorities and their immediate superiors.

“Do not give place to those ministers or governors.” They have only a few days left. “I assure and guarantee all those who have been fired that they will be reinstated,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

He also applied to the Public Television of Armenia, which provides its activities at the expense of the taxes of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, and announced that the Public Television had become the “stick of Nikol’s selfie” or the attachment of “Haykakan Zhamanak”.

“Come to your senses, do not become the executor of those backpacks, do not become the commentator of their” comments “, present what really exists in our country. We understand the amount of your salaries, but you are fed from the pockets of the people. “From here, we call on you to come to your senses, come to your senses,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.