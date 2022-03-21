The most fantastic formulation of the peace era announced by the authorities is the following: “The concept of ensuring the security of Armenia and Artsakh to open an era of peaceful development is based on the logic of legitimacy of positions and strengthening the legitimacy.” Today, during the discussion of the report on the results of the implementation of the government program for 2021 in the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, the deputy of the “Armenia” faction Agnesa Khamoyan asked the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan to translate and explain the mentioned wording.

Ararat Mirzoyan answered ․ “I think the protection of the rights of the Artsakh Armenians, all the rights, must be clearly legitimized and is perceived by the entire international community. This confirms that our speech is right at this stage. “

Khamoyan also inquired what answer they would give to partner Russia on the occasion that Armenia abstained from voting in the process of Russia’s removal from the Council of Europe. Ararat Mirzoyan answered ․ “I suggest not to be more Catholic than the Pope ․ “I am always in contact with Russian partners. Let me assure you that we have no problems in this context. I do not know whether this disappoints you or makes you happy. ” Agnesa Khamoyan responded ․ “I got the impression that there is an agreement on the voting, because you said that there are no problems.”

Mirzoyan insisted that they are always in touch and have no problems ․ “As for what you said, I did not say such a thing.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN