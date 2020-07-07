Do more than cope with the future: collaborate, with GoToMeeting

Since the enforced lockdown that a lot of people have had to experience over the last few months, working remotely for some has become a daily reality. Whether or maybe not this mode of business becomes the day-to-day pattern in the future or not remains debatable. The shape of the so-called “new normal” has yet to emerge.

But what lots of people have found is that their remote working tools have fallen in short supply of providing the type of experience that has enhanced their day-to-day routines. In many cases, the available software and hardware systems have been, at best, “OK,” or “just good enough.” But moving forward, companies with an eye to the future are considering the next logical step and thinking about using the new generation of remote working platforms, whatever proportion of these business activities will happen on the net.

A stand out among the choices has to be the GoTo suite of products. The GoTo Collaboration Cloud – featuring solitions for on the web meetings, voice, rooms, webinars and training – brings the fastest, easiest & most innovative UCC products together under one roof. So whatever lies around the corner for the company, the GoTo suite has the power to make your workforce more productive, despite conditions that might be completely different from the way they certainly were at the beginning of 2020.

The GoTo Suite from LogMeIn has proved its worth in the last few months; its daily use by an incredible number of end-users every single day is testament to its power and versatility. In most cases, it’s only now that we could begin to lookup and “peer over the parapet” and observe how we might want to shape our future working lives. But one product within the portfolio, GoToMeeting, stands out from the rest.

Meeting to conference to collaborate

The undeniable fact that online meetings are organized and held virtually gives organizations significant possibilities to increase the “traditional” meeting’s features. With GoToMeeting, every word can be recorded (no limits on the length of recordings), and participants can down load automatic speech-to-text transcriptions for easy minute-taking or even taking out key quotes.

Plus, presentations’ slides will be merged into a single PDF, so there’s no manual requesting and looking forward to .pptx files to be sent around the group. Instead, that’s all handled by the meeting application’s software. In a similar vein, collaborations happen smoothly in real-time, with screen sharing and people to be able to draw onto slides or shared screens. There’s text chat, too, across the whole “room” or just between individuals.

The small savings become big paybacks

People in your organization already share calendars, so it is sensible that the meeting platform extends this capability from the get-go. GoToMeeting integrates with your calendar apps, with plug-ins to access schedules right from Outlook 365 or Google Calendar. Plus, every subscriber gets a personalized meeting room, where the URL never changes. The “when can we meet?” question-and-answer round-robin is bypassed, and “meet in my room” now means there’s no need to head for the corridor!

There are mobile apps too for GoToMeeting, with distraction-free display of the proceedings, which can be perfect for commuters on the go, with a seamless transition for their desktop application once they arrived at rest. Meetings can be organized and started from the mobile app, so users don’t even need to access their desktops to begin work, and colleagues can even ask Siri to start out or join a meeting for them.

Extensible equals sensible

Every organization’s unique characteristics and working techniques can be mirrored in the GoTo suite by means of a modular and extensible selection of features which can be chosen from. For instance, the CallMe addition to the GoToMeeting platform allows participants to be called by the app, plus they can join just by a screen tap or mouse click. That makes the spinning up of a fast, collaborative session a simple matter, with call recipients maybe not needing to hunt around for links, and having to paste long, complex URLs right into a browser or app.

The GoToRoom hardware and software bundle is designed for the existing office or workspace, and lets businesses quickly turn any physical conference room in to an extension of a virtual space. People can gather physically and participate with remote colleagues, like everyone were sharing just one room, albeit one that holds 250 people or more with no seating dilemmas!

GoToMeeting is currently available as a free 14-day trial, in order your organization begins to transition to what might or may possibly not be “the new normal,” getting people and ideas together in any mixture of the real and virtual worlds is straightforward, and with no need to pay a single dollar to test the waters.

To learn more about how exactly your organization could work better, together, get in touch with the GoTo team to talk throughout your many options. There’s a platform waiting for you and your colleagues today.