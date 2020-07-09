Do England’s batsmen deserve criticism? The Cricket Debate | Cricket News





England’s batsmen struggled upon day 2 at The Ageas Bowl as they had been dismissed with regard to 204 within their first innings

England have suffered a difficult starting two days for the first #raisethebat Test contrary to the West Indies, bowled for 204 within their first innings, but can it be fair in order to criticise their particular under-cooked batsmen?

England versus W Indies Live

“With the bowlers all being fresh and injury-free, I wondered whether we’d get a very quick Test match because of that, given batters not getting that time in the middle,” mentioned Sky Sports Cricket pundit Mark Butcher.

That was on with debate because Butcher directed the discussion within the latest event of The Cricket Debate, which you are able to listen to being a podcast inside the player over.

With no crickinfo possible for 4 months because of the COVID-19 episode, England’s gamers have come directly into this Test with around only a month’s training and something three-day, intra-squad warm-up sport as preparing.

Watch the best of the action from day 2 of the first Test between England and the West Indies, as the hosts were bowled out cheaply

“Without trying to make excuses, these guys haven’t had much match preparation – same for the bowlers as well,” mentioned former England Women cricketer Lydia Greenway.

“As a mixture, you like to have got time out in the centre leading right into a big Test match. The other aspect is, the particular West Indies bowling has been phenomenal.

“Their self-discipline was excellent – diversity they’ve got within their attack – and so we have to give them a huge amount of credit.

“The dismissals for England… if you look back two years’ ago, we would have seen loose shots, batters getting themselves out, but some of those dismissals [today] can be excused.”

West Indies captain Jason Holder says Michael Holding's passionate words about racism had a huge impact on him and he hopes they can bring about 'systemic equality'

Joining Greenway on The Cricket Debate was former West Indies captain Darren Sammy and ex-England all–rounder Dominic Cork, who agreed that the batsmen are likely to struggle more if short of match practice.

“You work hard in county cricket, normally, or through the Tests in the winter, leading into this,” said Cork. “It’s so hard for players to build up confidence.

“As a bowler, it’s a lot easier. The only issue you have is building up the overs in your legs, to have the stamina to get through a day’s play and still have the energy and desire to do it the next day.

“These guys are still building up; it’s just great to have cricket back. There’s going to be some criticism, but we need to appearance at it and see that these guys have worked their socks off to try and get to a position to be able to play a Test match.

“We’ve got to accept that there will be some terrible spells and some terrible shots at times but, we have to understand, it’s not easy.”

Sammy added: “It’s much more difficult for a batter to come in off the back of no cricket – that quickly.

“The bowlers might bowl one or 2 bad overs but they can still keep running in and try to hit the right areas.

“If a batsman makes one mistake, that’s it and you’re out.”

National selector Ed Smith says naming separate red and white-ball squads does not diminish England's appetite to win across all formats

Also discussed on The Cricket Debate:

Watch day three associated with the first #raisethebat Test between England plus West Indies live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Friday.