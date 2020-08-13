DNR: 800 Gallons of Spoiled Milk Flowing Towards Fourmile Creek from Storm Drain at Ankeny Hy-Vee

Ankeny, Iowa– The Iowa DNR states 800 gallons of milk that spoiled throughout the Derecho power failure was discarded into a storm drain outside an Ankeny Hy-Vee and is now flowing towards Fourmile Creek.

According to a press release from the DNR, officers reacted to a tributary of Fourmile Creek in Ankeny today to examine reports of the water turning white and fish having a hard time at the surface area. The DNR had the ability to trace the white liquid to the storm drain at the Hy-Vee Store at 410 N. Ankeny Boulevard.

The DNR states the shop reported 800 gallons of milk were discarded into the drain. The shop lost power for 19 hours today after the derecho storm blew through the state, leaving the milk unusable.

No dead fish have actually been discovered, however the DNR states as germs naturally break down the milk they will consume oxygen and potentially choke out wildlife in the water. The DNR is presently working to slow or stop the circulation of the milk-contaminated water. One choice they are thinking about is developing a series of dams and after that utilizing vacuums to get rid of the milky water.

The DNR states it is keeping an eye on the clean-up efforts and “will consider appropriate enforcement action”.

“Materials that we think are harmless can actually be very toxic to the environment,” DNR Supervisor Ted Petersen …