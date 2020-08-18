DNC television ratings on the first night down 25% from 2016

Overall the television and digital information for Monday night of the Democratic National Convention revealed that the two-hour occasion reached a broad audience however wasn’t a breakout success.

According to Nielsen the 6 most significant TELEVISION networks balanced a combined overall of 19 million audiences throughout the 10 p.m. hour, which was the just hour that NBC, ABC and CBS revealed live.

The exact same 6 networks had practically 25 million audiences integrated throughout the first night of the DNC in 2016.

The 2 highest-rated channels were MSNBC, with almost 5.2 million audiences in the 10 p.m. hour, and CNN, with 4.8 million.

Fox News, which is usuallyNo 1 in prime-time show, balanced far less audiences at 10 p.m., about 2.1 million, which shows its core conservative audience’s contempt for Democrats like Michelle Obama, who delivered Monday’s keynote. The distinctions with this year’s convention are countless– in 2016, there was a physical convention place and days of live TELEVISION protection from the host city, which tends to stir interest in the occasion. On the other hand, the pandemic and the Democratic celebration’s intense opposition to President Trump were elements that might have assisted total viewership this year. The Nielsen information just counts conventional TELEVISION. Streaming services are significantly cutting into TELEVISION viewership and supplying individuals with more methods to take in huge occasions. Joe Biden’s project stated the convention speeches and videos were live-streamed by 15 various platforms, consisting of YouTube and Twitter …

