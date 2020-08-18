DNC Speaker Tells Viewers They May Kneel ‘If They Are Able’ For The National Anthem

A speaker at the Democratic National Convention Monday night encouraged viewers to “rise or kneel” for the playing of the National Anthem.

The clip listed below programs Michael Kapp, the DNC Youth Council Chair, describing to viewers that a video they will function does not consist of social distancing due to it being taped prior to the pandemic.

“Many of the videos and pictures you’re about to see were recorded before COVID, which is why the kids are not social distancing,” the uncomfortable speaker discusses.

That’s when he starts the occasion with the playing of the anthem by a group called The Kids From Wisconsin.

“You may rise or kneel if you are able per your preference,” he includes.

DNC motivates individuals to kneel for the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/5OlXm2UYvZ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 17, 2020

RELATED: President Trump Laughs Off Michelle Obama’s Pre-Taped ‘Snooze’ Convention Speech

Rise For the National Anthem

Some on social networks disagreed with the assertion that the DNC speaker ‘encouraged’ individuals to kneel for the anthem.

Adding that choice, nevertheless, is definitely offering support. Suggesting they do so ‘if …