DNC Moderator Skips ‘Under God’ During Pledge Of Allegiance

No God In Pledge Of Allegiance

AJ Durrani, the moderator for the Muslim Delegates & Allies Assembly at the DNC, started the session on Tuesday with a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, although not as we understand it.

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands. One nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” Durrani stated.

Kicking off the @JoeBiden/@DNC Muslim Delegates & Allies Assembly, moderator skips “Under God” while reciting The Pledge of Allegiance pic.twitter.com/oCia4ybFUo — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) August 18, 2020

For those of you patriotic Americans who understand the Pledge off by heart, you’ll understand that the expression “under God” was rather notably missing out on. There didn’t appear to be any objections to this intentional butchering of the Pledge by those high profile members who attended the session, that included DNC Chair Tom Perez, Bernie Sanders, Keith Ellison, and Rashida Tlaib.

No Christianity Allowed At The DNC

No Christianity Allowed At The DNC