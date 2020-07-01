DNC Claims July 4th Celebration, Mount Rushmore ‘Glorify White Supremacy’

The Democratic National Committee, from their official Twitter account, claimed a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore was a glorification of racism in America.

President Trump announced early in May he would hold his annual Independence Day celebration with a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

The Democrats do not approve, claiming the President “has disrespected Native communities time and again” in a tweet on Monday.

“Now he’s holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore – a region once sacred to tribal communities,” they added, before deleting the message.

Mount Rushmore features George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, widely considered some of America’s most important presidents.

The Democrats think Mt Rushmore is really a display of white supremacy. There’s no saving this country if Biden gets elected. (They deleted their tweet.) pic.twitter.com/hm6r11IjRR — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 30, 2020

Mainstream Democrats

It is important to acknowledge that this tweet did not result from some fringe group or one of the radicals within the party – this originated in the official DNC account, as chaired by Democrat Tom Perez.

Several individuals called the party out for this type of ridiculous statement, specifically challenging presidential nominee Joe Biden to be asked how he feels about it.

“Gosh, it sure would be neat if there were an entire industry of professionals who could ask the Democrat nominee for President of his party if he agrees with this sentiment that Mount Rushmore glorifies white supremacy,” political commentator Stephen Miller wrote.

Radio host Jason Rantz added: “The Democrats think Mt Rushmore is a display of white supremacy. There’s no saving this country if Biden gets elected.”

Joe Biden’s Democrat Party says Mount Rushmore and 4th of July festivities “glorify white supremacy.” To stop this insanity, you must vote on November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/KhYXHLLqom — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 30, 2020

Blow It Up

These types of sentiments have now been circulating amongst extremists on the left side of the aisle for years. When vandals were tearing down confederate statues in 2017, President Trump joked that monuments to George Washington and Thomas Jefferson is the next to be erased from our history.

The loons didn’t let us down either, demanding George Washington statues be removed, the Thomas Jefferson Memorial be relegated to a museum, parks named after Andrew Jackson to be dedicated instead to honor Michael Jackson, and cries for Mount Rushmore to be blown up.

Timestamps. I should probably just take other day off. pic.twitter.com/jPJwauFf8z — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 17, 2017

But again, that is now your mainstream Democrat party supporting such some ideas.

Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) recently wrote that the outrage mob is basically seeking “a purge of American ideals and the things that bring us together as Americans.”

“There’s one party that will teach your kids to love America and there’s one party that won’t stand up for it and that really matters in 2020,” that he said.

Republicans need only run using a platform highlighting that fundamental big difference.