Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays an imaginary vice-president on the hit satirical program Veep – however as the host of the last night of the Democratic convention, she ventured into real-life politics.

Alternating in between applauding her pal, previous Vice-President Joe Biden, and satirizing Donald Trump, was a challenging balancing act – and there was no live audience to play off.

We’ll let you choose if the previous Seinfeld star’s jokes landed or not.