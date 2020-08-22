DNC 2020: Biden, Obama and other top takeaways

An unmatched four-day Democratic National Convention concluded Thursday night with Democratic factions broadly unified behind Biden and his running mate,California Sen Kamala Harris.

The telecast included sections shot throughout the nation due to the fact that the coronavirus pandemic forced convention coordinators to ditch their strategies to hold a huge event inMilwaukee

Next week, Republicans will respond to with their own convention nominating President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a 2nd term.

Democrats desire you to understand Biden cares and Trump does not. That was the easy, cohesive message that Democrats interacted over 4 nights. It was a tactical option for Democrats to look for to make the election about character. Every sector– consisting of those concentrated on policy– questioned the mankind of Trump’s actions and framed the election as what Biden called a”battle for the soul of our nation.” “I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not of the darkness,” Biden said Thursday night Connecting through sorrow. The catastrophes of Biden’s life– the death of his very first better half and child weeks after he was chosen to the Senate in 1972; the death of his kid and assumed political beneficiary Beau Biden of brain cancer in 2015– The catastrophes of Biden’s life– the death of his very first better half and child weeks after he was chosen to the Senate in 1972; the death of his kid and assumed political beneficiary Beau Biden of brain cancer in 2015– were a focal point all week , …

