DNA from ancient Irish tomb indicates royal incest, study finds

The discovery within the gigantic tomb also provides insights in to how ruling families operated during that time and their ability to build massive engineering projects.

The man’s bones had previously been found in the Newgrange passage tomb, a sizable mound close to the River Boyne, according to the study’s abstract.

For the study, led by geneticists Lara Cassidy and Daniel Bradley of Trinity College Dublin, researchers examined DNA from 44 people buried in several Irish tombs and graves dating to between roughly 6,600 and 4,500 years back.

Only the Newgrange man, who had been interred in the largest & most impressive structure, had inherited genetic markers of incest.

