Comedian D.L. Hughley was hospitalized on Friday after collapsing on stage during a benefit stand-up performance at Nashville’s Zanies comedy club.

“He was suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders,” his rep told TheWrap on Saturday morning. “He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts.”

During his 2nd performance of the night, section of a Juneteenth fundraiser that Hughley was hosting, the comic began slurring his words while seated on a stool on stage after which stopped speaking. According to video of the event posted on social networking, a man rushed from off stage to aid Hughley as he seemed to faint. He was soon carried off the stage by a team of men.

DL Hughley passed out all through his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf

— Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020

Related: D. L. Hughley’s Book Tackles Police Brutality – And Behavioral Disorders

Also Read: Terry Crews Asks DL Hughley If He Should ‘Slap the S– Out of’ Him for Mocking His Sexual Assault Story

Hughley was performing as part of the “Juneteenth Social Awareness-Thon,” an event directed at promoting Black empowerment and education while also raising money for Master Growers’ “Clean Hands for All” charity, which delivers bottles of hand sanitizer to urban communities to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which also featured performances by Snoop Dogg, TLC, Master P and Anthony Anderson, was livestreamed on Facebook.

Read original story DL Hughley Hospitalized After Collapsing on Stage During Nashville Stand-Up Gig At TheWrap