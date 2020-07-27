DKLGG Folding Running Machine with LCD Display, Screen and Pad Holder, Electric Treadmill, Compact Running Jogging Machine for Home Exercise Machine, Indoor, White (No Installation Required)



Price: $298.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 18:23:51 UTC – Details)





⊰ Ultra-thin Foldable Design ⊱ The compact, ultra-thin and lightweight design makes this treadmill easy to fold, carry and store. Two built-in wheels facilitate transport from one room to another.

⊰ LCD Display & Versatile Modes ⊱ An easy-to-operate LCD display helps you monitor your exercise data for efficient workout routine. Selectable Time/ Distance/Calorie countdown modes.

⊰ Assembly Free & Safety to Use ⊱ A safety key with a clip connects you with treadmill, stops it immediately in an emergency, and protects you during exercise. The most important thing is that our treadmill does not need to be installed.

⊰ Space-Saving Design ⊱ Phone holder treadmill can be easy folded, with wheels it is easy for moving and storage. Put your mobile phone or Ipad on the holder, you can talk with your friends or watch movies when you work out on this treadmill.

⊰ Folding Design ⊱ transportation wheels allow for easy mobility and portable folding treadmill for storage, fold it up and walk away-in one easy step, perfect for home, dormitory, office, a small corner or under the bed.

⊰ Powerful Motor & Shockproof Design ⊱ Featuring anti-skid rubber surface, absorbers for springy feeling, our treadmill is comfortable to use and holds up to 220lbs.