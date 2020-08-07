DK Metcalf reveals biggest lesson he’s learned from Russell Wilson

Let’s take notice of Jose Altuve’s awful start to the season by Steven Kubitza

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 08: D.K. Metcalf #14 and Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks take a knee after the preseason game victory over the Denver Broncos at CenturyLink Field on August 08, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

DK Metcalf is heading into year two of his career and he’s learned one big thing from his quarterback.

DK Metcalf had a nice rookie campaign for the Seahawks and he’s already learned a lot from Russell Wilson, his quarterback in Seattle.

Metcalf shared the biggest piece of advice he’s learned from his quarterback, which lines up well with how the former Ole Miss wideout’s NFL career got started.

#Seahawks WR DK Metcalf says the biggest lesson he’s learned from Russell Wilson is that “nothing is going to be handed to you. If you want to be great, you have to go get it.” — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) August 6, 2020

As you’ll remember, Metcalf was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but ended up plummeting past the first round. It was shocking to those of us watching at home, as Metcalf had been really productive for the Rebels.

The Seahawks ended up…