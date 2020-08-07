DK Metcalf reveals biggest lesson he’s learned from Russell Wilson

Packers won’t allow fans at games to start season
Let’s take notice of Jose Altuve’s awful start to the season
DK Metcalf is heading into year two of his career and he’s learned one big thing from his quarterback.
DK Metcalf had a nice rookie campaign for the Seahawks and he’s already learned a lot from Russell Wilson, his quarterback in Seattle.
Metcalf shared the biggest piece of advice he’s learned from his quarterback, which lines up well with how the former Ole Miss wideout’s NFL career got started.
As you’ll remember, Metcalf was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but ended up plummeting past the first round. It was shocking to those of us watching at home, as Metcalf had been really productive for the Rebels.
The Seahawks ended up…