Djurgardens vs Liverpool (Trent Alexander-Arnold), Fifa 20 Stay And Play Cup quarter-final: live updates

Welcome to day 4 of the Stay and Play Cup. If you’ve got following it as intently as I’ve, you will have watched plenty of Fifa since Thursday, and since all the times have principally blended into one which has turned me into the kind of character a film mum would suspect is zonked out on the wacky baccy. I’m not, I’ve simply watched plenty of Fifa.

And a few of it – not all – has been nice. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the final remaining UK hope of the event and he performs second this night, towards Djurgardens (they’re from Sweden, it is OK you did not know them).

The favorite is up first, the boy from Brondby, Jesper Lindstrom. He will win the event. I’m satisfied. But first he has to Justin Kluivert of Roma, who’s…. OK on the recreation. He’s high-quality.

The video games begin simply after 5pm so stick round and browse the enjoyable because it unfolds. You can watch together with that video above too.