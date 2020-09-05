Djokovic says new players’ body will welcome women By Reuters

© Reuters. Tennis: US OPEN



NEW YORK (Reuters) – Women professionals are taking part in discussions on joining Novak Djokovic’s breakaway tennis players association, the men’s world number one said on Friday, adding that he was “unpleasantly surprised” at the opposition from some players.

Djokovic resigned as head of the ATP player council before the U.S. Open, along with members Vasek Pospisil, John Isner and Sam Querrey, to form the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

“Right now we are prioritising to gather as many players as possible, both male and female players, because there’s been a lot of talk about this being an only men’s organisation or association, and it’s not true,” Djokovic told reporters.

“We have been talking with the women tennis players in the last five, six days, trying to share as much information with them as possible, and hopefully get their support and get them in as well in big numbers as part of this association.”

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) was set up by players in 1972 to represent the men’s athletes but its board currently includes representatives of tournament owners as well.

The WTA runs the women’s tour.

Djokovic reiterated that the PTPA wanted to co-exist with governing bodies while…