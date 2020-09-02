Djokovic rallies at US Open to stay unbeaten, despite tiebreak blip

But the world No. 1 recovered to beat Kyle Edmund 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the second round and — despite dropping a set and the distractions stemming from spearheading a new players’ association — continues to be the heavy men’s favorite.

With a record of 25-0 this season and closest rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer missing, how could he not be?

Still, it was some shock that the Serbian conceded the opener, even if his British opponent possesses one of the biggest forehands in the game.

France’s Kristina Mladenovic lost a tiebreak but also the match in one of grand slam tennis’ biggest blown leads, having been up 6-1 5-1 and four match points on the 102nd-ranked Varvara Gracheva.

And women’s top seed Karolina Pliskova fell to Mladenovic’s compatriot Caroline Garcia in another outing featuring a tiebreak, 6-2 7-6 (2). It was a mild upset, given Garcia is a former top-5 player and Pliskova has made one quarterfinal at a major since the start of 2019. Djokovic had won 18 of his previous 20 tiebreaks, the lone blemishes both coming in London against Dominic Thiem at the ATP Finals in November and Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon in July. However, London was also the site of his greatest tiebreak success in a single match. He memorably won all three in last year’s Wimbledon final against Federer, not making a single unforced error. That included Wimbledon’s first ever 12-12 tiebreak in a finale. On a steamy day in New York where ball people needed to clean sweat…

Read The Full Article