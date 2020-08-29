Djokovic, Pospisil look to form new players association By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Davis Cup Finals – Semi-Final



(Reuters) – World top Novak Djokovic is attempting to form a new body to represent players and has actually resigned from his position as the president of the players council of the Association of Tennis Professionals, the New York Times stated on Saturday.

Canadian Vasek Pospisil, a member of the Djokovic- led council, stated he had actually likewise resigned.

“After two years on the ATP Player Council, I am resigning from my position as the player representative for the 51-100 ranking positions,” Pospisil composed on Twitter.

“It has become clear that, as a player council member within the current structure of the ATP, it is very difficult, if not impossible, to have any significant impact on any major decisions made by our tour.”

The players are now put together in New York’s bio-secure bubble ahead of the U.S. Open Grand Slam from Monday.

The new body will be called the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) and a file detailing strategies and goals has actually been dispersed to players, seeking their signatures.

“The objective of the PTPA is not to change the ATP, however to supply players with a self-governance structure that is independent from the ATP and straight responsive to player-members’ requirements …